2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

89,965 KM

Details

$34,900

$34,900
$34,900

$34,900

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE400 4MATIC

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE400 4MATIC

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$34,900

$34,900

89,965KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10470951
  • Stock #: AA839
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GBXJB129545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AA839
  • Mileage 89,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash Luxury and Versatility: The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE400 SUV! Elevate your driving experience with the perfect blend of style, power, and practicality. This SUV features a robust 3.0-liter V6 biturbo engine, delivering a thrilling 329 horsepower, ensuring every journey is as exhilarating as it is comfortable. With its sleek and commanding design, the GLE400 makes a statement on any road. Step inside the meticulously crafted interior, where premium materials and cutting-edge technology converge to create an oasis of comfort. Whether you're embarking on a cross-country adventure or navigating city streets, the GLE400 offers unmatched versatility and luxury. Don't miss the chance to experience it. Visit our showroom today! #MercedesGLE400 #LuxurySUV #ElevateYourDrive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

