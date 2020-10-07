Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

131,912 KM

$16,428

+ tax & licensing
$16,428

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

TOURING AWD | 7 PASS | REMOTE STARTER

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

TOURING AWD | 7 PASS | REMOTE STARTER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$16,428

+ taxes & licensing

131,912KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6211956
  • Stock #: 200859
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A31JZ603383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 131,912 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well appointed 7 passenger including sunroof, LED headlamps, Premium 18 inch alloys, 7 passenger 3rd row seats, heated seats, fog lamps 7inch color display, 4WD, rear view camera, cruise control, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM w/USB input, Bluetooth,, fog lights, traction control, roof rails and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awc, awd, 4wd, 4x4, SE GT

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

