Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Nissan Altima

146,194 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle
12131319

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1737995497
  2. 1737995497
  3. 1737995497
  4. 1737995497
  5. 1737995497
  6. 1737995497
  7. 1737995497
  8. 1737995497
  9. 1737995497
  10. 1737995497
  11. 1737995497
  12. 1737995497
  13. 1737995497
  14. 1737995497
  15. 1737995497
  16. 1737995497
  17. 1737995497
  18. 1737995497
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,194KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP7JC218015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,194 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 146,194 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 178,520 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Chevrolet Spark LT 121,938 KM SOLD

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Altima