Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Altima

120,028 KM

Details Description

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Club

613-829-0606

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Altima

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV Sedan w/ Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV Sedan w/ Sunroof

Location

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

  1. 6227667
  2. 6227667
  3. 6227667
  4. 6227667
  5. 6227667
  6. 6227667
  7. 6227667
  8. 6227667
  9. 6227667
  10. 6227667
  11. 6227667
  12. 6227667
  13. 6227667
  14. 6227667
  15. 6227667
  16. 6227667
  17. 6227667
  18. 6227667
  19. 6227667
  20. 6227667
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

120,028KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6227667
  • Stock #: M194Y
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP4JC204721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M194Y
  • Mileage 120,028 KM

Vehicle Description

Black beauty!! Loaded up Sv model! Options included are sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, back up camera, auto starter, alloy wheels, fogs, automatic, air, full power group, cruise, tilt, in excellent condition, and lots more!! Call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! A great vehicle at a great price all pre-approved before you shop! Apply today and drive tomorrow regardless of your credit. The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Club

2020 RAM 1500 Larami...
 35,516 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Mira...
 84,254 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 60,895 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Club

The Car Club

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

Call Dealer

613-829-XXXX

(click to show)

613-829-0606

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory