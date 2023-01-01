Menu
2018 Nissan Altima

39,055 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

39,055KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9603790
  • Stock #: X3159
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP3JC235734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $23689 - Our Price is just $22999!

Curvy, dramatic styling gives this Nissan Altima an upscale vibe, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Accelerate your pulse with a captivating look. Turn heads with sleek, flowing lines. Take on the road with exceptional efficiency, and gain confidence through innovative safety technologies. Inside, you'll find all the comforts you could ever want, but more important, the one thing you really need. A true sense of connection to what's possible. The 2018 Nissan Altima. It's time your ride kept up with your expectations. This low mileage sedan has just 39,055 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Altima's trim level is SV. Upgrade to this Altima SV for some surprising comfort and convenience features. It comes with remote start, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, blind spot warning, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $369.92 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
SiriusXM

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

