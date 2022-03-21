Menu
2018 Nissan Frontier

91,826 KM

Details

$33,499

+ tax & licensing
$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2018 Nissan Frontier

2018 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X - Navigation - Bluetooth

2018 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X - Navigation - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

91,826KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8820326
  Stock #: 22-8909A
  VIN: 1N6AD0EV2JN769954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,826 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM!

Compare at $34504 - Our Price is just $33499!

Need a pickup, but don't want to commit to a big, full-size truck? This mid-size Nissan Frontier can get the job done without hogging the whole lane. This 2018 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 91,826 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Frontier's trim level is PRO-4X. This Frontier PRO-4X delivers amazing off-road capability. It comes with Bilstein off-road shocks, an electronic locking rear differential, aluminum wheels, skid plates, fog lights, NissanConnect with navigation and mobile apps, SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, rear sonar system, air conditioning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $521.96 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

