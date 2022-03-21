$33,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,499
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2018 Nissan Frontier
2018 Nissan Frontier
PRO-4X - Navigation - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$33,499
+ taxes & licensing
91,826KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8820326
- Stock #: 22-8909A
- VIN: 1N6AD0EV2JN769954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,826 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $34504 - Our Price is just $33499!
Need a pickup, but don't want to commit to a big, full-size truck? This mid-size Nissan Frontier can get the job done without hogging the whole lane. This 2018 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 91,826 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is PRO-4X. This Frontier PRO-4X delivers amazing off-road capability. It comes with Bilstein off-road shocks, an electronic locking rear differential, aluminum wheels, skid plates, fog lights, NissanConnect with navigation and mobile apps, SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, rear sonar system, air conditioning, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $521.96 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1