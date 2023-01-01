Menu
2018 Nissan Leaf

83,422 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2018 Nissan Leaf

2018 Nissan Leaf

SV - Navigation - Heated Seats

2018 Nissan Leaf

SV - Navigation - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

83,422KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10336926
  • Stock #: P6733A
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CP0JC311152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6733A
  • Mileage 83,422 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!

Compare at $22140 - Our Price is just $21495!

While many would call it a restyle, this 2018 Nissan Leaf has undergone a complete overhaul, being a completely new and much better vehicle when compared to the older models. This 2018 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

A beautifully designed and built electric hatchback with plenty of options, great safety scores and a respectable range of over 240 kilometers. This is the all new Nissan Leaf, boasting a complete redesign with an all new look, a more functional interior that is nothing but quality, and a new drive-train offering more power and a longer range. This Nissan leaf is turning out to be one of the best full electric cars you can own.This hatchback has 83,422 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our LEAF's trim level is SV. Up-grading to the Nissan Leaf SV sees the addition of multiple features such as regenerative braking, brake assist, hill hold control, upgraded machined aluminum alloy wheels, fully automatic headlights, front fog lamps, Nissan connect navigation with voice guidance, a larger 7 inch display, Apple and Android connectivity, remote control of charging and air conditioning, Bluetooth, Nissan internet access, a home-link garage door transmitter, adaptable cruise control, blind spot warning, forward and rear collision prevention, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $345.73 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Collision Warning

Buy From Home Available

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

