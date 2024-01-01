Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Leaf

116,586 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Leaf

Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle
12043543

2018 Nissan Leaf

Hatchback

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1735051096
  2. 1735051077
  3. 1735051090
  4. 1735051092
  5. 1735051091
  6. 1735051073
  7. 1735051088
  8. 1735051096
  9. 1735051093
  10. 1735051096
  11. 1735051095
  12. 1735051094
  13. 1735051095
  14. 1735051094
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,586KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AZ1CP0JC310504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,586 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5dr HB Pure Plus for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 5dr HB Pure Plus 108,004 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4DR SL 142,006 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Double Cab 147
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Double Cab 147" 64,330 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Leaf