2018 Nissan Micra
SV - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
2018 Nissan Micra
SV - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,910KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP9JL247896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,910 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
Compare at $13385 - Our Price is just $12995!
This Nissan Micra has created a large fan base due to its fun to drive characteristics and very affordable price. This 2018 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Nissan Micra has matured into a muscular, capable little subcompact with an excellent on road behavior and more than enough grunt for its size. Restyled to look aggressively appealing, with a new modern interior and loads of safety and entertainment tech, this brand new Micra is sure to take over the market with its through the roof value and sporty driving dynamics.This low mileage hatchback has just 48,910 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Micra's trim level is SV. This SV trim Nissan Micra is a real step up with more than a few added options which include power door locks with auto-lock feature, 4 speaker stereo with Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, power front and rear windows, adjustable front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, upgraded cloth upholstery, metal look instrument panel, chrome and metal look interior accents and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $209.01 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
driver armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P185/60R15 AS
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
41 L Fuel Tank
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2018 Nissan Micra