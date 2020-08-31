Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

46,520 KM

$26,987

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

SV AWD PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

46,520KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5782848
  • Stock #: 200559
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MHXJN148064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 46,520 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD and LOADED !! Navigation, panoramic sunroof, remote starter, rear view camera, power liftgate, remote start, heated + power seat, heated steering and mirrors, alloy wheels, tinted glass, full power group incl power seat, dual climate control, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, roof rails, traction control, trip computer, keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We will BEAT any advertised price. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awd, 4wd, 4x4. pre-owned, daily rental, CarFax report included

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

