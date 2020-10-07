Menu
2018 Nissan Murano

28,150 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

FWD S - Navigation - Heated Seats - $160 B/W

2018 Nissan Murano

FWD S - Navigation - Heated Seats - $160 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

28,150KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6028143
  Stock #: X1867
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MG5JN106506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $25230 - Our Price is just $24495!

Unique styling sets this Nissan Murano apart from its rivals in the often repetitive crossover landscape. This 2018 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This low mileage SUV has just 28,150 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Murano's trim level is FWD S. This Murano S is the redefinition of adventure. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, front and rear USB ports, navigation, voice recognition for audio and navigation, a rearview camera, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, LED taillights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $159.59 with $0 down for 84 months @ 4.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Steel spare wheel
Bluetooth
Driver Knee Airbag
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Navigation
Rear View Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
150 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
GVWR: 2,318 kgs (5,110 lbs)
SiriusXM
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum Alloy
Tires: 18"
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Childseat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual front passenger
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio w/NissanConnect Navigation -inc: MP3/WMA readers, 6 speakers, auxiliary audio input jack, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, 8" colour display w/multi-touch control, Nissan voice recognition for...
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder V60

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

