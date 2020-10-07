2018 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Driver Knee Airbag Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Navigation Rear View Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert 150 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Full Carpet Floor Covering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 4.677 Axle Ratio Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror GVWR: 2,318 kgs (5,110 lbs) SiriusXM 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum Alloy Tires: 18" Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Childseat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual front passenger Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio w/NissanConnect Navigation -inc: MP3/WMA readers, 6 speakers, auxiliary audio input jack, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, 8" colour display w/multi-touch control, Nissan voice recognition for... Urethane Gear Shifter Material Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder V60

