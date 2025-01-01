$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,648KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM5JC671739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,648 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
Compare at $16475 - Our Price is just $15995!
Are you looking for a crossover SUV that's not overly cumbersome to drive but still has enough space to make it versatile? Check out this Nissan Pathfinder. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 161,648 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 SV. The SV trim offers a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, 2 USB ports, and SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted audio control, a rearview camera, rear sonar system, tri-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/manual lumbar
NissanConnect Services Tracker System
ADAPTIVE
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
NissanConnect
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
5.25 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L DI V6
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,986 lbs.)
74 L Fuel Tank
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2018 Nissan Pathfinder