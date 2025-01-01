$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 Platinum - Sunroof
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 Platinum - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,156KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM2JC622093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,156 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!
This Nissan Pathfinder feels as at home performing local weekend errands as it does on long-distance highway trips. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This low mileage SUV has just 67,156 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 Platinum. Upgrade to this Pathfinder Platinum and experience luxury with capability. It comes with a dual panel panroamic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 13-speaker premium audio, tri-zone entertainment system with a DVD player, HDMI input, and wireless headphones, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, Bluetooth, an around view monitor, remote start, forward emergency braking, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Dvd Player, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This Nissan Pathfinder feels as at home performing local weekend errands as it does on long-distance highway trips. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This low mileage SUV has just 67,156 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 Platinum. Upgrade to this Pathfinder Platinum and experience luxury with capability. It comes with a dual panel panroamic moonroof, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 13-speaker premium audio, tri-zone entertainment system with a DVD player, HDMI input, and wireless headphones, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, Bluetooth, an around view monitor, remote start, forward emergency braking, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Dvd Player, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
NissanConnect Services Tracker System
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Front Heated & Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/memory and driver's seat power lumbar support
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P235/55R20 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
dvd player
Bluetooth
2
A/V remote
digital signal processor
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
13 Speakers
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front and 2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
5.25 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L DI V6
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,986 lbs.)
74 L Fuel Tank
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
NissanConnect
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Around View Monitor Front Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line Black Edition 23,169 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 4MOTION - Heated Seats 59,239 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra GL - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 122,179 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2018 Nissan Pathfinder