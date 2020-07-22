2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Convenience remote start Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Rear View Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Leather Gear Shift Knob Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Bodyside Cladding Full Carpet Floor Covering Regular Amplifier Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels turn-by-turn navigation directions Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Leather Door Trim Insert Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Smart Device Integration Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 5.25 Axle Ratio Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Engine: 3.5L DI V6 NissanConnect Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 AC Power Outlet 1 AC Power Outlet Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor Around View Monitor Front Camera 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,986 lbs.) NissanConnect Services Tracker System Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Fixed 50-50 Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/memory and driver's seat power lumbar support

