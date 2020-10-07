Menu
2018 Nissan Pathfinder

55,913 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,913KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5953995
  • Stock #: P6540
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM3JC615105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

With its stylish cabin and respectable fuel economy ratings, this Nissan Pathfinder is a solid choice for a three-row crossover SUV. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 55,913 kms. It's magnetic black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 SV. The SV trim offers a nice blend of features and value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, 2 USB ports, and SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted audio control, a rearview camera, rear sonar system, tri-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Compass
Bluetooth
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Rear View Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Bodyside Cladding
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
5.25 Axle Ratio
SiriusXM
Engine: 3.5L DI V6
NissanConnect
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season
Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,986 lbs.)
Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/manual lumbar
NissanConnect Services Tracker System
Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2185 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z2

