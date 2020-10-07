2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Exterior Aluminum Wheels Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Rear View Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Cloth Door Trim Insert Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Bodyside Cladding Full Carpet Floor Covering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels turn-by-turn navigation directions Seats w/Cloth Back Material Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Smart Device Integration Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 5.25 Axle Ratio SiriusXM Engine: 3.5L DI V6 NissanConnect Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season Fixed 50-50 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,986 lbs.) Front Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/manual lumbar NissanConnect Services Tracker System Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Leather Gear Shifter Material Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot 60-40 Folding EZ Flex Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

