2018 Nissan Qashqai
SL - Sunroof - Navigation
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
74,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10015068
- Stock #: X3226
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR6JW262239
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $25745 - Our Price is just $24995!
Stylish, well-appointed, and quite roomy, this Nissan Qashqai is set to succeed in a segment where it stands out from the crowd. This 2018 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Take on adventures downtown and weekends out of town with progressive style and a commanding point of view. Merge into traffic with complete confidence. No detours, potholes, or street-parking-only restaurants can hold you back. This Nissan Qashqai is built around you, fit for your city. This SUV has 74,200 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is SL. Add some luxury to your ride with this Qashqai SL. It comes with NissanConnect with navigation and mobile apps, a seven-inch color touchscreen display, all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start system with intelligent climate control, a power sliding moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $402.02 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
Leather Seats
Windows
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Navigation
