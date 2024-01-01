Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

130,009 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,009KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AT2MV9JW320966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U9638A
  • Mileage 130,009 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-225-1212

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2018 Nissan Rogue