Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!



Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This low mileage SUV has just 12,244 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Rogue's trim level is FWD S. This Nissan Rogue S is a versatile crossover at a great value. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance







Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!



Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

POWER DOORS Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Rear View Camera

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.