2018 Nissan Rogue

25,874 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

AWD SL w/ProPILOT Assist - Navigation

Location

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

25,874KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9355678
  • Stock #: X3134
  • VIN: JN8AT2MV9JW341543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLUR
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,874 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2018 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This low mileage SUV has just 25,874 kms. It's blur in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SL w/ProPILOT Assist. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, an intelligent around view monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking, lane keeping assist, and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

