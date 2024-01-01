$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV Selling As-Is
2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV Selling As-Is
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
145,487KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP3JY240219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,487 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2018 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. This sedan has 145,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sentra's trim level is 1.8 S. This Sentra S is an excellent value. It comes with some nice features like an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and an aux jack, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, power, heated mirrors, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, six standard airbags, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
