Menu
Account
Sign In
Very well equipped SV model with heated seats, hands free BlueTooth, XM satellite radio, keyless ignition, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, sunroof and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.<br />SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.<br />FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.<br />All prices are plus HST and licence fees.<br />We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

2018 Nissan Sentra

156,739 KM

Details Description Features

$13,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

  1. 10933220
  2. 10933220
  3. 10933220
  4. 10933220
  5. 10933220
  6. 10933220
  7. 10933220
  8. 10933220
  9. 10933220
  10. 10933220
  11. 10933220
  12. 10933220
  13. 10933220
  14. 10933220
  15. 10933220
  16. 10933220
  17. 10933220
  18. 10933220
  19. 10933220
  20. 10933220
  21. 10933220
  22. 10933220
  23. 10933220
  24. 10933220
  25. 10933220
Contact Seller

$13,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
156,739KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP6JY333672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well equipped SV model with heated seats, hands free BlueTooth, XM satellite radio, keyless ignition, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, sunroof and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wallace Automobiles

Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV | Sunroof | Heated Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra SV | Sunroof | Heated Seats 156,739 KM $13,890 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Custom | Crew Cab| 6.5' Box | 4X4 | Clean CarFax for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Custom | Crew Cab| 6.5' Box | 4X4 | Clean CarFax 206,544 KM $41,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ | Crew Cab | 4X4 | Clean CarFax for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ | Crew Cab | 4X4 | Clean CarFax 228,458 KM $24,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wallace Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-9646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,890

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Sentra