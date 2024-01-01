$13,890+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra
SV | Sunroof | Heated Seats
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
156,739KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP6JY333672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,739 KM
Vehicle Description
Very well equipped SV model with heated seats, hands free BlueTooth, XM satellite radio, keyless ignition, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, sunroof and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Cloth Upholstery
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
Keyless Ignition
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
