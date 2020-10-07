This 2018 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 45,782 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 124HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Air filtration
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear View Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Tires: P205/55R16 AS
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Forward Collision Mitigation
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Analog Display
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding