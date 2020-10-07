Menu
2018 Nissan Sentra

26,344 KM

$15,300

+ tax & licensing
$15,300

+ taxes & licensing

Car Connect Inc.

613-737-6534

SV

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

  1. Video Thumb
26,344KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6174768
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3JY278033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,344 KM

Vehicle Description

$58/w. JUST ARRIVED…  LOW KM SENTRA SV WITH BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY...  THIS IS A ONE OWNER NON SMOKER VEHICLE WITH CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT AND NO ACCIDENTS... THIS CAR LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW AND WE ARE SELLING WITH FULL SAFETY CHECK…  PRICED AT A STEAL, YOU WON'T FIND A NICER SENTRA FOR THIS PRICE...  IT’S A MUST SEE...  CALL US OR COME IN TODAY 2670 STEVENAGE DR. OTTAWA.

WE CAN FINANCE THIS CAR FOR JUST $58-WKLY WITH $0 downpayment wac 

WE TAKE TRADE INS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Car Connect Inc.

2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2

613-737-6534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory