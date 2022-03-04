$19,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
613-722-0852
2018 Nissan Sentra
2018 Nissan Sentra
SV MIDNIGHT EDITION/SNRF/HTDSTS
Location
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-722-0852
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8560802
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP8JY310510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.
1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3