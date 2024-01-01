$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Titan
SV MIDNIGHT EDITION
2018 Nissan Titan
SV MIDNIGHT EDITION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,855KM
VIN 1N6AA1E55JN522233
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N23185A
- Mileage 133,855 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Warning, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Doors, Cruise Control
With just as much capability as domestic rivals, this Nissan Titan is worth a look if you're in the market for a rugged pickup truck. This 2018 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Every day brings new challenges and new opportunities. Be ready with a truck built to tackle whatever comes your way. Along with the brawn, this Nissan Titan has brains like an incredibly capable truck bed, advanced technology that redefines towing, and comfort and convenience that makes this one premium ride. 24/7, this Nissan Titan is always on duty. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 133,855 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Titan's trim level is SV Midnight Edition. This Titan SV Midnight Edition is a rugged truck at an excellent value. It comes with an navigation, 20 inch alloy wheels, blind spot warning, rear view camera, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, a USB port with an iPod interface, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry with push-button ignition, dampened assist locking tailgate, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2018 Nissan Titan