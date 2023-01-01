$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Versa
Note SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
35,937KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10128414
- Stock #: X3241
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP4JL365324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,937 KM
Vehicle Description
For a versatile, affordable car you can count on, this Nissan Versa Note is an excellent value. This 2018 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This low mileage hatchback has just 35,937 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Versa Note's trim level is SV. The SV trim adds some nice features to this Versa. It comes with a premium AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a rearview camera, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, a rear-seat center armrest, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
