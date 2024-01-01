Menu
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $20595 - Our Price is just $19995!

Shoppers who prioritize value, roominess, and strong fuel economy should set their sights on this Nissan Versa Note. This 2018 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, youll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance thats as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This low mileage hatchback has just 33,701 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Versa Notes trim level is SV. The SV trim adds some nice features to this Versa. It comes with a premium AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a rearview camera, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, a rear-seat center armrest, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

Payments from $321.60 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

33,701KM
Used
VIN 3N1CE2CP0JL363117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $20595 - Our Price is just $19995!

Shoppers who prioritize value, roominess, and strong fuel economy should set their sights on this Nissan Versa Note. This 2018 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This low mileage hatchback has just 33,701 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Versa Note's trim level is SV. The SV trim adds some nice features to this Versa. It comes with a premium AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a rearview camera, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, a rear-seat center armrest, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $321.60 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

