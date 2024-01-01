$19,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Versa
Note SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2018 Nissan Versa
Note SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
33,701KM
Used
VIN 3N1CE2CP0JL363117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,701 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!
Compare at $20595 - Our Price is just $19995!
Shoppers who prioritize value, roominess, and strong fuel economy should set their sights on this Nissan Versa Note. This 2018 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Make a break for it and go somewhere unique in this Nissan Versa Note hatchback. Bring your friends along and all their gear with room to spare. With excellent fuel economy, you'll be going further and doing more with less. This practical subcompact has a spacious interior, advanced technology, and performance that's as responsible as it is responsive. Enjoy the ride in this fun Nissan Versa Note. This low mileage hatchback has just 33,701 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Versa Note's trim level is SV. The SV trim adds some nice features to this Versa. It comes with a premium AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a rearview camera, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, a rear-seat center armrest, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $321.60 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2018 Nissan Versa