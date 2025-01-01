$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Nissan Versa
Note 5-SPEED | CERTIFIED!| A/C | BLUETOOTH |ROOF RACK
2018 Nissan Versa
Note 5-SPEED | CERTIFIED!| A/C | BLUETOOTH |ROOF RACK
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,084KM
VIN 3N1CE2CPXJL370432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,084 KM
Vehicle Description
5-Speed manual w/ air conditioning, Bluetooth, power mirrors, roof rack and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 350e HYBRID AWD | PREM PLUS | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM 69,601 KM $29,567 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla S UPGRADE|ONLY 64,000KMS| LEATHER| SUNROOF| ALLOYS 63,801 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson PREFERRED| ONLY 28,000KMS| HTD SEATS| REMOTE START 28,032 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2018 Nissan Versa