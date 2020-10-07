2018 Nissan Versa

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning glove box Manual air conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Integrated roof antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Manual 1st Row Windows 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Tires: P185/65R15 AS Vanity w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable manual driver's seat

