
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2018 Porsche 911
Carrera GTS
Location
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
42,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8788454
- Stock #: AA550
- VIN: WP0AB2A98JS123879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 42,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean - Low Milage - Well Maintained, 3.0L Twin Turbo, 405 lb-ft, 450hp
250 Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
2Y Carrara White Metallic
449 20" 911 Turbo S Wheels
470 Rear Axle Steering
583 Smoking package
9VL Bose® Surround Sound System
GF Standard Interior in Black, Alcantara® seat centers
P07 Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way) with Memory Package
P3J Premium Package Plus i.c.w. Alcantara® Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-way)
XEY LED Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)Sharkswerks Exhaust - Comes with OEM exhaust,
PPF Paint Protection - full front to pillars, mirrors
Transferable CO Warranty.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7