Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Porsche Macan GTS | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera | 2 Sets of Rims & Tires<br> <br> Black Exterior | Black Leather/Suede Interior | 20 Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Sunblind for Rear Windows | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Rear Climate Control | Power Trunk | Bluetooth Connection | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Bose Speakers | Panoramic Sunroof | Traction Control | Lane Change Assist | Drive Mode Select | Suspension Height Adjust | Cruise Control | Voice Control | Rearview Camera | Parking Assist | Navigation | Connect Plus | Premium Package Plus and much more. <br> <br> <br> *** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! *** <br> <br> <br> *** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out *** <br> <br> <br> RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca <br> <br> <br> a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi! <br> <br> <br> CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply) <br> FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like youve had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!! <br> EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. Well be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage thats right for you! <br> TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle! <br> SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help! <br> <br> <br> Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind! <br>

2018 Porsche Macan

77,360 KM

Details Description

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS | Premium Pkg | 2 Sets of Rims & Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS | Premium Pkg | 2 Sets of Rims & Tires

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 10786227
  2. 10786227
  3. 10786227
  4. 10786227
  5. 10786227
  6. 10786227
  7. 10786227
  8. 10786227
  9. 10786227
  10. 10786227
  11. 10786227
  12. 10786227
  13. 10786227
  14. 10786227
  15. 10786227
  16. 10786227
  17. 10786227
  18. 10786227
  19. 10786227
  20. 10786227
  21. 10786227
  22. 10786227
  23. 10786227
  24. 10786227
  25. 10786227
  26. 10786227
  27. 10786227
  28. 10786227
  29. 10786227
  30. 10786227
  31. 10786227
  32. 10786227
  33. 10786227
  34. 10786227
  35. 10786227
  36. 10786227
  37. 10786227
  38. 10786227
  39. 10786227
  40. 10786227
Contact Seller

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,360KM
Used
VIN WP1AG2A54JLB61150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 77,360 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Porsche Macan GTS | Panoramic Sunroof | Heated Seats | Rearview Camera | 2 Sets of Rims & Tires

Black Exterior | Black Leather/Suede Interior | 20" Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Sunblind for Rear Windows | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Rear Climate Control | Power Trunk | Bluetooth Connection | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Bose Speakers | Panoramic Sunroof | Traction Control | Lane Change Assist | Drive Mode Select | Suspension Height Adjust | Cruise Control | Voice Control | Rearview Camera | Parking Assist | Navigation | Connect Plus | Premium Package Plus and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rev Motors

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC | Red Int | for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 4MATIC | Red Int | 117,695 KM $43,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover 2.0L | P400e HSE Hybrid | Meridien Sound for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Land Rover Range Rover 2.0L | P400e HSE Hybrid | Meridien Sound 80,130 KM $79,795 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Porsche Macan GTS | Premium Pkg | 2 Sets of Rims & Tires for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Porsche Macan GTS | Premium Pkg | 2 Sets of Rims & Tires 77,360 KM $53,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Macan