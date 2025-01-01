Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

90,000 KM

Details Features

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Porsche Macan

12543782

2018 Porsche Macan

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP1AA2A51JLB15910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2018 Porsche Macan