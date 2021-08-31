+ taxes & licensing
613-722-3030
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
This Porsche is truly an example of how a crossover can truly be driven like a sports car and handle like one!! Finished in Jet Black metallic with gorgeous black and red perforated leather seating surfaces, 360 horses with 369 foot pounds of torque, Premium Package Plus, Led headlamps, Porsche Dynamic lights, lane change assist, 18 way adaptive sport seats with memory package, brushed aluminum interior package in black, panoramic sunroof, 20 RS Spyder alloys, paddle shifters, navigation, heated front and rear seats, dual climate control zone, backup camera, Bose surround sound system, power steering plus, Porsche Doppelkupplung transmission, Porsche extended warranty to January 12, 2024 unlimited kms, all compliment this stunning 2018 Porsche Macan GTS. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
