2018 Porsche Macan

$71,950 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 7 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7777530

7777530 Stock #: B62184

B62184 VIN: WP1AG2A54JLB62184

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 5-door

Stock # B62184

Mileage 68,762 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.