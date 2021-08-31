Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche Macan

68,762 KM

Details Description Features

$71,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$71,950

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS PREM. PKG + LED IGHTS 18-WAY SPORT SEATS CH

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS PREM. PKG + LED IGHTS 18-WAY SPORT SEATS CH

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 7777530
  2. 7777530
  3. 7777530
  4. 7777530
  5. 7777530
  6. 7777530
  7. 7777530
  8. 7777530
  9. 7777530
  10. 7777530
  11. 7777530
  12. 7777530
  13. 7777530
  14. 7777530
  15. 7777530
  16. 7777530
  17. 7777530
  18. 7777530
  19. 7777530
  20. 7777530
  21. 7777530
  22. 7777530
  23. 7777530
  24. 7777530
  25. 7777530
Contact Seller

$71,950

+ taxes & licensing

68,762KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7777530
  • Stock #: B62184
  • VIN: WP1AG2A54JLB62184

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # B62184
  • Mileage 68,762 KM

Vehicle Description

This Porsche is truly an example of how a crossover can truly be driven like a sports car and handle like one!! Finished in Jet Black metallic with gorgeous black and red perforated leather seating surfaces, 360 horses with 369 foot pounds of torque, Premium Package Plus, Led headlamps, Porsche Dynamic lights, lane change assist, 18 way adaptive sport seats with memory package, brushed aluminum interior package in black, panoramic sunroof, 20 RS Spyder alloys, paddle shifters, navigation, heated front and rear seats, dual climate control zone, backup camera, Bose surround sound system, power steering plus, Porsche Doppelkupplung transmission, Porsche extended warranty to January 12, 2024 unlimited kms, all compliment this stunning 2018 Porsche Macan GTS. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2018 BMW 4 Series 44...
 53,119 KM
$49,950 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300 LU...
 36,418 KM
$43,950 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus NX 200t E...
 64,175 KM
$30,450 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory