Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

140,249 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

ST 4X4

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1687472090
  2. 1687472096
  3. 1687472101
  4. 1687472107
  5. 1687472113
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,249KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10098744
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT3JS153055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,249 KM

Vehicle Description

5.7L V8 HEMI...4X4...ALL THE POWER OPTIONS..TOW PKG WITH IN-DASH TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL...ALLOY WHEELS...AND MORE! SAFETY INCLUDED...NEED FINANCING...WE APPROVE EVERYBODY...GET APPROVE NOW QUICK AND EAST AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

2018 RAM 1500 ST 4X4
 140,249 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2007 GMC Savana Sava...
 186,785 KM
$19,871 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit Co...
 164,044 KM
$20,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory