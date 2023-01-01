$31,922 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 1 6 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10617723

10617723 Stock #: 230698

230698 VIN: 1C6RR7FT0JS335554

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,163 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.