2018 RAM 1500

98,163 KM

Details

$31,922

+ tax & licensing
$31,922

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

EXPRESS 4x4 | 5.7L HEMI | REAR CAM | PREM ALLOYS

2018 RAM 1500

EXPRESS 4x4 | 5.7L HEMI | REAR CAM | PREM ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$31,922

+ taxes & licensing

98,163KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10617723
  • Stock #: 230698
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT0JS335554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,163 KM

Vehicle Description

EXPRESS 4x4 W/ WHEEL & SOUND AND BLACK APPEARANCE PKG INCL. 5.7L HEMI, 20-IN BLACK ALLOYS, PREMIUM 5-IN TOUCHSCREEN W/ BACKUP CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER AND 6-FOOT 4-IN BOX W/ BEDLINER! Black badges & trims, Bluetooth, 3.92 rear axle ratio, auto headlights, keyless entry, electronic transfer case, full power group, air conditioning, cruise control, fog lights and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

