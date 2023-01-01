Menu
LOADED LARAMIE LONGHORN SPECIAL EDITION W/ PREMIUM SUNROOF, AIR SUSPENSION, HEATED/COOLED BROWN & BEIGE LEATHER SEATS W/ HEATED REAR SEATS, RAMBOX CARGO SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS AND PREMIUM 20-IN ALLOYS! Backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium Alpine audio, heated steering wheel, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, rain-sensing wipers, power seats w/ driver memory, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, 5-foot 7-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, garage door opener, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2018 RAM 1500

90,773 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN |SUNROOF |LEATHER |AIR SUSPENSION

2018 RAM 1500

LARAMIE LONGHORN |SUNROOF |LEATHER |AIR SUSPENSION

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,773KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7PT6JS169958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,773 KM

Vehicle Description

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 RAM 1500