Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>--NEW INTAKE MANIFOLD & GASKET--CARBON CLEANING DONE--1500 BIG HORN-- NO ACCIDENTS--LEATHER INTERIOR--</b><div><b><br></b></div><div>Just in is this beautiful Ram 1500 EcoDiesel BigHorn. 4 full doors (crew cab) . fitted with a leather interior , heated seats , heated steering wheel , Bluetooth, back up camera , multimedia screen , tow package and so much more!</div><div><br></div><div>blacked on black with black accents/rims giving this truck so much personality . definitely a must see .</div><div><br></div><div>fully serviced with new brakes all around, new intake manifold , gasket and coolant supply line .</div><div><br></div><div>very clean truck inside and out. runs like a top !</div><div><br></div><div>looking for financing ? apply with us and get up to 78 month terms OAC !</div><div><br></div><div>damaged credit ?<b>WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED </b></div>

2018 RAM 1500

156,442 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
12436420

2018 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1745349973
  2. 1745349973
  3. 1745349973
  4. 1745349973
  5. 1745349973
  6. 1745349973
  7. 1745349973
  8. 1745349973
  9. 1745349973
  10. 1745349973
  11. 1745349973
  12. 1745349973
  13. 1745349973
  14. 1745349973
  15. 1745349973
  16. 1745349973
  17. 1745349973
  18. 1745349973
  19. 1745349973
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,442KM
VIN 1C6RR7LMXJS356246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,442 KM

Vehicle Description

--NEW INTAKE MANIFOLD & GASKET--CARBON CLEANING DONE--1500 BIG HORN-- NO ACCIDENTS--LEATHER INTERIOR--
Just in is this beautiful Ram 1500 EcoDiesel BigHorn. 4 full doors (crew cab) . fitted with a leather interior , heated seats , heated steering wheel , Bluetooth, back up camera , multimedia screen , tow package and so much more!
blacked on black with black accents/rims giving this truck so much personality . definitely a must see .
fully serviced with new brakes all around, new intake manifold , gasket and coolant supply line .
very clean truck inside and out. runs like a top !
looking for financing ? apply with us and get up to 78 month terms OAC !
damaged credit ?WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn 156,442 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 178,442 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL LIMITED 193,682 KM $13,677 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2018 RAM 1500