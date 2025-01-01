$22,888+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2018 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,442KM
VIN 1C6RR7LMXJS356246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,442 KM
Vehicle Description
--NEW INTAKE MANIFOLD & GASKET--CARBON CLEANING DONE--1500 BIG HORN-- NO ACCIDENTS--LEATHER INTERIOR--
Just in is this beautiful Ram 1500 EcoDiesel BigHorn. 4 full doors (crew cab) . fitted with a leather interior , heated seats , heated steering wheel , Bluetooth, back up camera , multimedia screen , tow package and so much more!
blacked on black with black accents/rims giving this truck so much personality . definitely a must see .
fully serviced with new brakes all around, new intake manifold , gasket and coolant supply line .
very clean truck inside and out. runs like a top !
looking for financing ? apply with us and get up to 78 month terms OAC !
damaged credit ?WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
2018 RAM 1500