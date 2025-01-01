$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD
2018 RAM 1500
Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,708KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG2JS277823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1395
- Mileage 139,708 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2018 Ram 1500 Express 4x4 in Bright White, a robust and reliable pickup tailored for the demands of work-focused clients. This model features a monochromatic exterior with body-colored front and rear bumpers, complemented by black 17-inch aluminum wheels, offering a professional and no-nonsense appearance.
Under the hood, it houses a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 4x4 drivetrain ensures dependable performance across various terrains and weather conditions.
The interior is designed with practicality in mind, featuring durable vinyl 40/20/40 split-bench seating, a 3.5-inch electronic vehicle information center, air conditioning, and a Uconnect 3.0 multimedia center with AM/FM stereo. Additional conveniences include power windows with front one-touch up/down, power door locks, remote keyless entry, and a tilt steering wheel.
Safety and functionality are paramount, with features such as a rearview camera, hill start assist, electronic stability control, and a locking tailgate. The pickup box is equipped with a cargo lamp and center high-mounted stop lamp, enhancing visibility during loading and unloading.
This Ram 1500 Express is equipped with a 6'4" bed, providing ample cargo space for tools and materials. The combination of its powerful engine, 4x4 capability, and practical features makes it an ideal choice for professionals seeking a dependable work truck.Experience the 2018 Ram 1500 Expressa workhorse designed to meet the rigorous demands of your business. Financing and Extended Warranty Available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoAgents
ON
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2018 RAM 1500