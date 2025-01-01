Menu
2018 RAM 1500 EXPRESS 4X4 QUAD CAB – POWERFUL & RELIABLE TRUCK BUILT FOR WORK AND PLAY ! SMOOTH PERFORMANCE WITH 4-WHEEL DRIVE FOR ALL CONDITIONS ! SPACIOUS CAB, STRONG TOWING CAPABILITY, AND ICONIC RAM DURABILITY ! PERFECT FOR JOB SITES OR WEEKEND ADVENTURES – READY TO GO ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

2018 RAM 1500

205,945 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box *Ltd Avail*

12897884

2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box *Ltd Avail*

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
205,945KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT6JS326504

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,945 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 RAM 1500 EXPRESS 4X4 QUAD CAB – POWERFUL & RELIABLE TRUCK BUILT FOR WORK AND PLAY ! SMOOTH PERFORMANCE WITH 4-WHEEL DRIVE FOR ALL CONDITIONS ! SPACIOUS CAB, STRONG TOWING CAPABILITY, AND ICONIC RAM DURABILITY ! PERFECT FOR JOB SITES OR WEEKEND ADVENTURES – READY TO GO ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE, CASH PRICE MAY DIFFER**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2018 RAM 1500