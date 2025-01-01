$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1523AA
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ram 1500 5.7L HEMI delivers legendary power, comfort, and capability in a full-size pickup designed to perform on the job or off the beaten path. Equipped with the iconic 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine producing 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, its paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission that provides effortless acceleration, towing strength, and proven durability. The advanced 4x4 system offers confident traction in all conditions, making it as capable on rough terrain as it is on city streets.
Finished in a bold exterior color with a refined and durable interior, this Ram 1500 blends ruggedness with refinement. The cabin is spacious and thoughtfully designed, featuring premium cloth or leather-trimmed seating (depending on trim), power-adjustable drivers seat, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise controls for everyday comfort.
Technology and connectivity are front and center with the Uconnect infotainment system featuring an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, voice command, and satellite radio. Additional conveniences include keyless entry, remote start, power windows and locks, a power sliding rear window, and a rearview camera for easy parking and trailer hookups.
The truck bed offers impressive utility with available spray-in bed liner, LED bed lighting, and a Class IV receiver hitch with trailer brake control for confident towing. The suspension delivers a smooth, composed ride while maintaining the strength and hauling ability that Ram trucks are known for.
Safety features include electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, trailer sway damping, multiple airbags, and a tire pressure monitoring system, ensuring confidence on every drive.
Combining raw power, modern comfort, and advanced technology, this 2018 Ram 1500 5.7L HEMI Crew Cab 4x4 is the perfect truck for work, play, and everything in between a proven performer built to handle whatever the road demands.
