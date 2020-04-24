1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1
613-731-1970
+ taxes & licensing
This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, 17 Aluminum Spare Wheel, Electronic Shift, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON. This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), 121-Litre (26.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, Black Door Handles, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Outdoorsman Badging, Accent Fender Flares, Painted Front Bumper, Outdoorsman Group, Painted Rear Bumper, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Body Colour Grille, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Tow Hooks , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, REAR CAMERA & PARK ASSIST GROUP -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Headlamp filler panels and door handles are black when ordering special paint (PX8, P68, P12, P61, P71, P18, PYB, P06, P64, PB8, P74, P72, P62, P81, P69, PL1, PGW, P73, P63), MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, LED Bed Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7 Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS). Stop By Today For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Southbank Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1. Just minutes away!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1