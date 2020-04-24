Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

613-731-1970

  1. 4898883
  2. 4898883
  3. 4898883
  4. 4898883
  5. 4898883
  6. 4898883
  7. 4898883
  8. 4898883
  9. 4898883
  10. 4898883
  11. 4898883
  12. 4898883
  13. 4898883
  14. 4898883
  15. 4898883
  16. 4898883
  17. 4898883
  18. 4898883
  19. 4898883
  20. 4898883
  21. 4898883
  22. 4898883
  23. 4898883
  24. 4898883
  25. 4898883
  26. 4898883
  27. 4898883
  28. 4898883
  29. 4898883
  30. 4898883
Contact Seller

$31,362

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,665KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4898883
  • Stock #: D00039
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT4JS170564
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts, Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, 17 Aluminum Spare Wheel, Electronic Shift, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON. This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), 121-Litre (26.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, Black Door Handles, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Outdoorsman Badging, Accent Fender Flares, Painted Front Bumper, Outdoorsman Group, Painted Rear Bumper, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Body Colour Grille, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Tow Hooks , SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, REAR CAMERA & PARK ASSIST GROUP -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist System, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Headlamp filler panels and door handles are black when ordering special paint (PX8, P68, P12, P61, P71, P18, PYB, P06, P64, PB8, P74, P72, P62, P81, P69, PL1, PGW, P73, P63), MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, LED Bed Lighting, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, 7 Customizable Cluster Display, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS). Stop By Today For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Southbank Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1. Just minutes away!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southbank Dodge

2013 Ford Escape SE
 139,083 KM
$10,488 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 10,078 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SPORT
 49,989 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Southbank Dodge

Southbank Dodge

1255 Johnston Rd, Ottawa, ON K1V 8Z1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-731-XXXX

(click to show)

613-731-1970

Send A Message