1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
RAM BLACK EXPRESS Edition. 5.7L HEMI 4X4 full power group, air conditioning, rear view camera, rear sliding window, tow package, box liner, 20' black alloy wheels, cruise control, power group, AM/FM/Sirius XM with aux input, touchscreen display, electronic compass, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, heated mirrors, traction control, cargo cover, hill start assist and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. 4x4, 4wd, awd, hemi
