2018 RAM 1500

52,592 KM

$31,956

+ tax & licensing
$31,956

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SUPER RARE 2 DOOR SHORT BOX AND LOADED

2018 RAM 1500

SUPER RARE 2 DOOR SHORT BOX AND LOADED

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$31,956

+ taxes & licensing

52,592KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6140040
  • Stock #: 200809
  • VIN: 3C6JR7AT5JG186327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 52,592 KM

Vehicle Description

RAM BLACK EXPRESS Edition. 5.7L HEMI 4X4 full power group, air conditioning, rear view camera, rear sliding window, tow package, box liner, 20' black alloy wheels, cruise control, power group, AM/FM/Sirius XM with aux input, touchscreen display, electronic compass, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, heated mirrors, traction control, cargo cover, hill start assist and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned trucks and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. 4x4, 4wd, awd, hemi

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Off-Road Tires
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Tonneau Cover
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

