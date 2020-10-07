Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Tow Package Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Off-Road Tires Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Security Anti-Theft Seating Reclining Seats Bench Seating

Additional Features Tonneau Cover Auto Dimming Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

