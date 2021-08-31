$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 3 2 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7980642

7980642 Stock #: 211351

211351 VIN: 1C6RR7FT5JS338787

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 211351

Mileage 28,324 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.