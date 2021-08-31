Menu
2018 RAM 1500

28,324 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

NEW ARRIVAL | 20'' ALLOYS | TOW PKG | REAR CAM

2018 RAM 1500

NEW ARRIVAL | 20'' ALLOYS | TOW PKG | REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,324KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7980642
  • Stock #: 211351
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT5JS338787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211351
  • Mileage 28,324 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped 5.7L V8 with 20'' black alloy wheels, tow package, rear camera, electronic compass, hill start assist, fog lamps, keyless entry, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

