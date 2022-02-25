$39,995 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 2 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8368113

8368113 Stock #: 26813

26813 VIN: 1C6RR7GT3JS223913

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,273 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Transmission: 8 speed automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Engine Displacement: 3.0 L Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Seat upholstery: cloth Speakers: 6 Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Front centre armrest: w/storage Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Bumpers: chrome Cylinder configuration: V-6 Engine Litres: 3.0L Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Recommended fuel: diesel Right rear passenger: conventional Front seats: bench Max seating capacity: 6 Left rear passenger door: conventional Front tires: 265/70SR17.0 Rear cargo: tailgate Rear tires: 265/70SR17.0 Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg Departure angle: 25 deg GVWR: 3,084kg (6,800lbs) Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7') Passenger volume: 3,302L (116.6 cu.ft.) Approach angle: 18 deg Compression ratio: 16.50 to 1 Fuel economy city: 12.3L/100 km Fuel economy highway: 8.8L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Wheel size: 17 Primary LCD size: 5.0 Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion Rear headroom: 1,008mm (39.7) Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0) Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6) Ground clearance (max): 234mm (9.2) Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0) Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0) Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7) Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2) Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0) Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4) Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0) Rear hiproom: 1,598mm (62.9) Exterior height: 1,974mm (77.7) Rear legroom: 881mm (34.7) Payload: 771kg (1,700lbs) Fuel economy combined: 10.8L/100 km Horsepower: 240hp @ 3,600RPM Torque: 420 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM Engine horsepower: 240hp @ 3,600RPM Engine torque: 420 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM Engine bore x stroke: 83.0mm x 92.0mm (3.27 x 3.62) Appearance: analog Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: diesel Curb weight: 2,313kg (5,099lbs) Towing capacity: 2,009kg (4,430lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

