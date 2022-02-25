Menu
2018 RAM 1500

84,273 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SLT Quad Cab 4X4 | Blackout, Sunroof, Heated Seats

2018 RAM 1500

SLT Quad Cab 4X4 | Blackout, Sunroof, Heated Seats

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,273KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8368113
  • Stock #: 26813
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT3JS223913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,273 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Engine Displacement: 3.0 L
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Speakers: 6
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Bumpers: chrome
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Engine Litres: 3.0L
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Recommended fuel: diesel
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Front tires: 265/70SR17.0
Rear cargo: tailgate
Rear tires: 265/70SR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Ramp breakover angle: 21 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
GVWR: 3,084kg (6,800lbs)
Turning radius: 6.9m (22.7')
Passenger volume: 3,302L (116.6 cu.ft.)
Approach angle: 18 deg
Compression ratio: 16.50 to 1
Fuel economy city: 12.3L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 8.8L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Rear headroom: 1,008mm (39.7)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Ground clearance (max): 234mm (9.2)
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front hiproom: 1,605mm (63.2)
Exterior length: 5,817mm (229.0)
Exterior body width: 2,017mm (79.4)
Wheelbase: 3,556mm (140.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,598mm (62.9)
Exterior height: 1,974mm (77.7)
Rear legroom: 881mm (34.7)
Payload: 771kg (1,700lbs)
Fuel economy combined: 10.8L/100 km
Horsepower: 240hp @ 3,600RPM
Torque: 420 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 240hp @ 3,600RPM
Engine torque: 420 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 83.0mm x 92.0mm (3.27 x 3.62)
Appearance: analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: diesel
Curb weight: 2,313kg (5,099lbs)
Towing capacity: 2,009kg (4,430lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

