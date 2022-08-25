Menu
2018 RAM 1500

116,499 KM

Details Description

$31,244

4x4 | SXT APPEARANCE PKG | QUAD CAB | SIRIUS XM

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

116,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8992189
  • Stock #: 220953
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT0JS189415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220953
  • Mileage 116,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Exactly what you're looking for in a truck! Features include SXT Appearance Package, 17-inch alloy wheels, tow package, auto headlights, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, air conditioning, Sirius XM and more!  This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photoshoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

