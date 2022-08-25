$31,244+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,244
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
4x4 | SXT APPEARANCE PKG | QUAD CAB | SIRIUS XM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$31,244
+ taxes & licensing
116,499KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8992189
- Stock #: 220953
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT0JS189415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 220953
- Mileage 116,499 KM
Vehicle Description
Exactly what you're looking for in a truck! Features include SXT Appearance Package, 17-inch alloy wheels, tow package, auto headlights, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, air conditioning, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photoshoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8