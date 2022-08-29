$36,547+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2018 RAM 1500
4x4 CREW CAB | TOW PKG | AUTO LIGHTS | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$36,547
- Listing ID: 9100594
- Stock #: 221024
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT8JS271382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 46,498 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Ram 1500 Express will make for the perfect work truck or daily driver! Featuring a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 20-inch alloy wheels, tow package, power windows, power locks, power adjustable mirrors, automatic headlights, fog lights, air conditioning, rear under-seat storage, remote keyless entry, SiriusXM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting afull detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
