$36,547 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 4 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9100594

9100594 Stock #: 221024

221024 VIN: 1C6RR7KT8JS271382

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 221024

Mileage 46,498 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.