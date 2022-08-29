Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

46,498 KM

Details Description

$36,547

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,547

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

4x4 CREW CAB | TOW PKG | AUTO LIGHTS | A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

4x4 CREW CAB | TOW PKG | AUTO LIGHTS | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$36,547

+ taxes & licensing

46,498KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9100594
  • Stock #: 221024
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT8JS271382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 221024
  • Mileage 46,498 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Ram 1500 Express will make for the perfect work truck or daily driver! Featuring a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 20-inch alloy wheels, tow package, power windows, power locks, power adjustable mirrors, automatic headlights, fog lights, air conditioning, rear under-seat storage, remote keyless entry, SiriusXM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting afull detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Toyota Camry XS...
 10,237 KM
$35,997 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 134,122 KM
$20,347 + tax & lic
2014 Volvo XC60 T6 P...
 133,023 KM
$22,987 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory