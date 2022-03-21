Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 3500

120,060 KM

Details Description

$79,546

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$79,546

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 3500

2018 RAM 3500

Longhorn 4x4 | 6.7L CUMMINS | DUALLY | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 3500

Longhorn 4x4 | 6.7L CUMMINS | DUALLY | SUNROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$79,546

+ taxes & licensing

120,060KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8723114
  • Stock #: 220716
  • VIN: 3C63RRKL9JG212544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,060 KM

Vehicle Description

The heavy-duty truck of your dreams! This Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn with dual rear wheels offers everything you're looking for and more! Over $20,000 in optional upgrades, this truck offers features such as a 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel engine, 6-speed Aisin automatic transmission, heated & cooled seats, sunroof, backup camera, navigation, Mopar 30K fifth-wheel hitch, front & rear parking sensors, Alpine Sound System, black leather interior, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote start, 17-inch alloy wheels, power adjustable pedals, dual-zone climate control, 8-foot box with spray-in liner, tow package with trailer brake controller, full power group including power adjustable seats, interior AC outlet, auto lights, garage door opener, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2019 BMW 4 Series xD...
 66,549 KM
$48,844 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 33,683 KM
$26,443 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic EX ...
 9,492 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory