2018 RAM 3500
Longhorn 4x4 | 6.7L CUMMINS | DUALLY | SUNROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$79,546
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8723114
- Stock #: 220716
- VIN: 3C63RRKL9JG212544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 120,060 KM
Vehicle Description
The heavy-duty truck of your dreams! This Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn with dual rear wheels offers everything you're looking for and more! Over $20,000 in optional upgrades, this truck offers features such as a 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel engine, 6-speed Aisin automatic transmission, heated & cooled seats, sunroof, backup camera, navigation, Mopar 30K fifth-wheel hitch, front & rear parking sensors, Alpine Sound System, black leather interior, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote start, 17-inch alloy wheels, power adjustable pedals, dual-zone climate control, 8-foot box with spray-in liner, tow package with trailer brake controller, full power group including power adjustable seats, interior AC outlet, auto lights, garage door opener, cruise control and Sirius XM!
