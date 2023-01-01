$25,884+ tax & licensing
$25,884
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2018 Subaru Forester
2.5I TOURING AWD | MANUAL | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
94,866KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10617717
- Stock #: 231469
- VIN: JF2SJEJC9JG556359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,866 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 6-SPEED MANUAL 2.5I TOURING W/ SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, PREMIUM 17-IN ALLOYS AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8