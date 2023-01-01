Menu
2018 Subaru Forester

94,866 KM

Details Description

$25,884

+ tax & licensing
$25,884

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5I TOURING AWD | MANUAL | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5I TOURING AWD | MANUAL | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$25,884

+ taxes & licensing

94,866KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10617717
  Stock #: 231469
  VIN: JF2SJEJC9JG556359

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 94,866 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 6-SPEED MANUAL 2.5I TOURING W/ SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, PREMIUM 17-IN ALLOYS AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

