Looking for year-round confidence and sporty control? This 2018 Subaru Impreza with a 5-speed manual transmission delivers the perfect mix of Subaru's legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and the engaging feel of a stick shift. Reliable, practical, and fun to drive!

 Key Features:

2.0L 4-Cylinder Subaru BOXER Engine
5-Speed Manual Transmission
Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth & USB Input
Backup Camera for easy parking
Cloth Interior with Spacious Cabin & Cargo Room
Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
Air Conditioning & Cruise Control
AWD Stability & Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Advanced Airbag System
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)


This Subaru has been inspected, safety certified, and detailed. Clean title, well-maintained, and ready for its next adventure.

 Financing Options Available – good credit, bad credit, no credit, we can help.

Come see it at our dealership today and take it for a test drive – perfect for winter driving or weekend getaways!

2018 Subaru Impreza

135,615 KM

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing
CONVENIENCE

12940949

CONVENIENCE

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
135,615KM
VIN 4S3GKAA6XJ1618505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,615 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for year-round confidence and sporty control? This 2018 Subaru Impreza with a 5-speed manual transmission delivers the perfect mix of Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and the engaging feel of a stick shift. Reliable, practical, and fun to drive!
 Key Features:
  • 2.0L 4-Cylinder Subaru BOXER Engine
  • 5-Speed Manual Transmission
  • Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
  • Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth & USB Input
  • Backup Camera for easy parking
  • Cloth Interior with Spacious Cabin & Cargo Room
  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
  • Air Conditioning & Cruise Control
  • AWD Stability & Traction Control
  • Rearview Camera
  • Advanced Airbag System
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)


This Subaru has been inspected, safety certified, and detailed. Clean title, well-maintained, and ready for its next adventure.
 Financing Options Available – good credit, bad credit, no credit, we can help.
Come see it at our dealership today and take it for a test drive – perfect for winter driving or weekend getaways!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
