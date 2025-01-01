$13,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Subaru Impreza
CONVENIENCE
2018 Subaru Impreza
CONVENIENCE
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,615KM
VIN 4S3GKAA6XJ1618505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,615 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for year-round confidence and sporty control? This 2018 Subaru Impreza with a 5-speed manual transmission delivers the perfect mix of Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and the engaging feel of a stick shift. Reliable, practical, and fun to drive!
Key Features:
This Subaru has been inspected, safety certified, and detailed. Clean title, well-maintained, and ready for its next adventure.
Financing Options Available – good credit, bad credit, no credit, we can help.
Come see it at our dealership today and take it for a test drive – perfect for winter driving or weekend getaways!
Key Features:
- 2.0L 4-Cylinder Subaru BOXER Engine
- 5-Speed Manual Transmission
- Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
- Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth & USB Input
- Backup Camera for easy parking
- Cloth Interior with Spacious Cabin & Cargo Room
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
- Air Conditioning & Cruise Control
- AWD Stability & Traction Control
- Rearview Camera
- Advanced Airbag System
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
This Subaru has been inspected, safety certified, and detailed. Clean title, well-maintained, and ready for its next adventure.
Financing Options Available – good credit, bad credit, no credit, we can help.
Come see it at our dealership today and take it for a test drive – perfect for winter driving or weekend getaways!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GO2 Auto
2008 Toyota Matrix 5dr Automatic Hatchback 102,393 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue AWD SV 94,545 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 116,571 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Email GO2 Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing>
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171
2018 Subaru Impreza