2018 Subaru Impreza

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
AWD hatchback finished in magnetic gray with rear view camera, heated exterior mirrors, power group, air conditioning, cruise control, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ready, Bluetooth, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Impreza is clean! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, hatchback, CONVENIENCE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8