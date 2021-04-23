2018 Subaru Impreza

$17,426 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 7 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7018706

7018706 Stock #: 210363

210363 VIN: 4S3GTAA60J3752571

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 57,739 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Hubcaps Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Inside Hood Release Deluxe Wheel Covers Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

