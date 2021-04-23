Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

57,739 KM

$17,426

+ tax & licensing
$17,426

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

57,739KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7018706
  • Stock #: 210363
  • VIN: 4S3GTAA60J3752571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 57,739 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD hatchback finished in magnetic gray with rear view camera, heated exterior mirrors, power group, air conditioning, cruise control, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ready, Bluetooth, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This Impreza is clean! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles to suit any budget and we will match or beat any advertised price. We will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd, hatchback, CONVENIENCE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Hubcaps
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Inside Hood Release
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

